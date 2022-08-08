Watch CBS News
Police: Man had over 30 upskirt videos taken at South Florida mall

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A 22-year-old man is facing serious charges after authorities said he had been videotaping unsuspecting women at a South Florida mall. 

Police identified the man as Andrew J. Eastburg of Lake Worth. 

Authorities say a mall patron spotted Eastburg videotaping under a woman's skirt at Aventura Mall.

Eastburg was stopped by police and after giving consent, his phone was searched and police said over 30 videos were found. All of the videos were shot between July 23 and Sunday, August 7th. 

Eastburg is facing video voyeurism charges. 

He was taken to TGK. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 4:27 PM

