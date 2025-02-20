Man injured in shooting outside Pembroke Lakes Mall movie theater

PEMBROKE PINES - One man was injured in a late night shooting outside the Pembroke Lakes Mall movie theater.

According to police, it began just before midnight with an argument between two parties in the AMC Pembroke Lakes 9 movie theater at 12085 Pines Boulevard.

The fight then moved to the parking lot. At one point a man and another male began shooting at each other.

When police arrived, they found the man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The person who shot him left the parking lot before police arrived.

Police said detectives are diligently searching for him and anyone else who may be involved. They added that this was an isolated incident and there is not threat to the community.