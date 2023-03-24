Watch CBS News
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Davie, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Davie, authorities said.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Pine Island Road, according to officials.  

According to Davie police, the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene after the crash and was said to be cooperating with investigators. 

Officials did not say what led to the crash. It was not clear if the driver would face charges in connection with the wreck.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Pine Island Road ifrom Nova Drive to State Road 84 while they investigated the crash. 

First published on March 24, 2023 / 3:01 PM

