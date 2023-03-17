Police help wrangle 10-foot gator in St. Pete neighborhood

TAMPA - See ya later alligator.

It was St. Petersburg police and a trapper to the rescue after residents of a neighborhood reported that a gator was getting too close to kids playing in the area and wasn't afraid of people.

The officers helped the trapper get the 10-foot gator, that weighed more than 400 pounds, into the bed of his truck.

Police say it's hard to believe alligator trapping used to be part of the academy requirements not too long ago. In this case, the officers were happy to keep their distance and let the pro wrangle it in.