Apparent police chase ends in violent rollover crash at Miami Gardens Tesla dealership

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after a possible police chase ended in a violent crash at a Tesla dealership, and exclusive video appears to show a police vehicle leaving the scene after the incident occurred.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, video provided to CBS News Miami from a Tesla shows what appears to be a Miramar police vehicle chasing a Lexus SUV near Route 441 and County Line Road.

A police vehicle is seen following an SUV on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Seconds later, the vehicle veers off the roadway and flips over into the Tesla dealership in Miami Gardens.

The video from the Tesla shows witnesses getting out of their vehicles to help those trapped in the flipped SUV.

The video also shows the Miramar police vehicle pull over onto the side of the road before the crash and then leave.

What appears to be a Miramar police vehicle is seen pulled over on the side of the road on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Witnesses said three men were inside the crashed SUV, and police were able to pull the victims from the wreck.

Witnesses said that one of the victims was seen getting into another vehicle and leaving the scene.

Miami Gardens police said they were looking into the incident, and the police chief also confirmed that they and Miramar police are looking into whether a Miramar officer involved in the chase left the scene of the crash.

"The Miramar Police Department is aware of the incident that occurred in another jurisdiction and is currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident," Miramar police said in a statement. "Because the matter remains under review, we are unable to provide additional comment at this time."

No other information was released.