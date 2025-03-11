Police bodycam video shows officer finding Cuban Reggaeton star El Taiger shot in SUV

Newly released video footage from last October shows the moment Miami police discovered Cuban reggaeton artist El Taiger unresponsive in the back of an SUV, covered in blood.

The body camera footage captured an officer approaching the running vehicle before realizing the severity of the situation.

"Here he is, here he is. There's someone in the back here," the officer said before calling for help.

Miami Fire Rescue arrived and opened the trunk, finding the 37-year-old singer, whose real name was José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, barely breathing.

"It looks like someone drove him here. Okay. Is he breathing? He's snoring," a responder is heard saying.

Recognizing the possibility of foul play, an officer cautions, "Hey, don't reach inside, this whole thing might be a crime scene now."

Investigators later confirmed it was, in fact, a crime scene.

Police said El Taiger was shot in the head outside a home in Hialeah.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect, Damian Valdez Galloso, dragging the artist by the ankles and loading him into the SUV before abandoning the vehicle near Jackson Memorial Hospital.

El Taiger, a major figure in the Cuban urban music scene, was admitted to the hospital on the night of the shooting and died from his injuries a week later.