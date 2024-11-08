Pleasant but warm South Florida, chance of rain ticks up on Sunday

MIAMI - We're in for a pleasant but warm Friday. An easterly wind coming in off the ocean will drive the occasional passing shower into the area, but most of South Florida will remain dry.

Afternoon highs will run around 3-5 degrees above average, with heat index values climbing into the low 90s by the afternoon.

Saturday will be similar, with low rain chances continuing throughout the day and highs in the middle 80s.

By Saturday night, the weather pattern will begin to change.

Chance of rain goes up on Sunday and Monday. NEXT Weather

A tropical wave near the Greater Antilles, which the National Hurricane Center gives a 20% chance of developing into a tropical system, will approach the area from the east. Scattered showers and storms will pass through beginning Saturday night and continue through Sunday and Veterans Day. While it won't result in a washout for South Florida, it would be a good idea to pack an umbrella with you for any outdoor holiday weekend plans, especially for Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, Rafael remains a major hurricane churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center still suggests it will begin to move south by early next week, eventually pushing into the Bay of Campeche as a weakening system. The forecast cone no longer has Rafael making landfall along the north Gulf coast.