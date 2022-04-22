'We're Going Fishing': Plantation Man Reels In $1 Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Plantation man has claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off-game.

Vincent Pugliese claimed his $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Pugliese plans to use his winnings to invest in real estate, but when asked what he was going to do first, he told the Lottery, "Today, we're going fishing."

Pugliese purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 550 North Pine Island Road in Plantation.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.