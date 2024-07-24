Plan ratified allowing Florida high school athletes to be paid for personal brands

TALLAHASSEE -- High school athletes in Florida, just like their college counterparts, will be able to make money off the field through endorsements and other kinds of deals.

While saying additional protections are needed, the State Board of Education on Wednesday ratified a plan approved last month by the Florida High School Athletic Association that will allow high school athletes to get paid through name, image and likeness, or "NIL," deals.

Board of Education Chairman Ben Gibson said the athletic association, which regulates high-school sports, must prioritize the protection of student-athletes, most of whom will be minors.

"This could be a great opportunity for some student-athletes, but we want to make sure they do it in a manner that they are protected and not exploited," Gibson said.

The plan, which overhauls a section of the association's bylaws that govern "amateurism," will allow student-athletes to brand themselves for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and through social media.

High schools won't be able to use promises of NIL deals to recruit players.

State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said the bylaw changes were "not taken lightly" and warned against companies trying to use NIL deals that "circumvent the process and take advantage of our students."

Board member Esther Byrd suggested the association require students to register when participating in NIL deals.

"I am very concerned about the bad actors," Byrd said. "Obviously, they have already popped up. We know it is coming. We know they don't care about our rules, and they are going to do what they want to do."

Craig Damon, executive director of the association, said bylaws continue to be updated, noting that issues involving what are known as "collectives" were amended this week in reaction to a national group found recruiting and collecting money in multiple states including Florida.