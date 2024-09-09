Pirates edge Marlins 3-2

Paul Skenes struck out nine over six solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Skenes (10-2) allowed one run on six hits, lowering his ERA to 2.10. Skenes also boosted his season strikeout total to 151, a Pirates rookie record, while winning his fourth straight decision.

The 6-foot-6 right-hander's fastball hit 100 mph six times while becoming just the fourth rookie ever to reach 150 strikeouts in 20 starts or less, joining Kerry Wood, Dwight Gooden and Mark Prior.

While Skenes wasn't particularly efficient — he needed 98 pitches to record 18 outs and retired Miami in order just once — he was able to avoid major trouble to bolster his bid for National League Rookie of the Year.

Oneil Cruz hit his 19th home of the season for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds added a two-run double off Valente Bellozo (2-3) as Pittsburgh won its second straight game. Aroldis Chapman worked around a Cristian Pache RBI-double in the ninth to earn his seventh save.