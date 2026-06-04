Miami man driving Tesla arrested for 2nd time in less than a month for another case of indecent exposure, police say

A 50-year-old Pinecrest man was arrested for a second time after allegedly exposing himself to women and committing an obscene act while driving his gray Tesla southbound on South Dixie Highway, South Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

The suspect, Rogerio Miranda De Souza, is a manager for an investment bank, according to court proceedings.

In the latest case, South Miami Police Detective Jackie Del Sol said Miranda De Souza followed a woman for dozens of blocks from South Miami to Pinecrest at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 11. The victim accelerated to escape, but the suspect continued to follow her, which frightened her. The victim contacted police and provided the vehicle's license plate number.

Miranda De Souza was previously arrested on May 20 for allegedly following a woman on May 15 after she left a gym in Miami and traveled south on South Dixie Highway until Southwest 70th Street. Police said his driving patterns were aggressive. He turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Del Sol noted a pattern in the incidents. "He would follow them, and once he followed them, he exposed himself in a lewd and lascivious manner," Del Sol said. "So the females noticed him inside his vehicle, and they tried to get away from him, and he would aggressively follow them and follow the same path. This is the 2nd time this has happened, and I am sure this has happened before. We worry that the crimes will escalate in the future".

Miranda De Souza appeared in bond court on Thursday, where a judge expressed concern.

"I see Mr. Miranda De Souza, you are back before me on another charge of indecent exposure," the judge stated. "I do find the defendant showed a pattern of behavior and is potentially a danger to the community".

The judge found probable cause for the charge and issued a $25,000 bond, ordering Miranda De Souza to be monitored with a bracelet.

The judge placed him on "house arrest level 2," allowing him only to travel to and from work, and requiring permission from the house arrest officer for other activities. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim, prohibited from contacting her directly or indirectly in writing, through a telephone, or via social media.

Defense Attorney Jessica Duque appeared in court on behalf of Miranda De Souza, who is being represented by the law firm of Sam Rabin.

CBS News Miami reached out to Attorney Sam Rabin, who is representing Miranda de Souza.

He told us he had no comment at this moment, but two weeks ago he told CBS News Miami that his client was entitled to the presumption of innocence and that he wanted to investigate before commenting further.