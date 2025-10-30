South Florida man arrested 9 days after breaking into an apartment while naked

A South Florida man is facing a felony charge after he broke into a Pinecrest apartment, naked, according to police.

It happened on Oct. 20 before 3 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit. The man, 34-year-old Gustavo Oliveros, entered an apartment that wasn't his through an unlocked glass sliding door.

Residents in that apartment were woken up by their barking dog and saw Oliveros sitting on their couch, the affidavit said.

Oliveros stood up from the couch, said "I'm sorry" several times and walked back out the glass door. He left feces on the patio and wrote on the sliding glass door, "blessed and drugs," according to the affidavit.

When Oliveros left the apartment, the residents checked for stolen property and realized a camera was missing before finding it on the couch where he was sitting.

The residents said there was an orange pill and a clear bag with black residue on the floor and on top of the table that didn't belong to them.

According to police, Oliveros lived in the complex next to the apartment he broke into. Police didn't say what led Oliveros to that apartment.

Oliveros was arrested nine days later and was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and indecent exposure.