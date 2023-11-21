Pilot killed after plane crashes in Plano shopping center parking lot Pilot killed after plane crashes in Plano shopping center parking lot 04:35

PLANO (CBS News Texas) — The pilot of a single-engine plane has died following a crash in a Plano shopping center parking lot Tuesday evening.

Plano Fire-Rescue officials were called to the crash a little before 6 p.m. in front of Mama's Daughters' Diner, located in Prestonwood Park off West Park Boulevard.

A customer at a neighboring nail salon said they heard a loud boom before realizing what happened just feet away from the business.

"When I came out there was a lot of smoke and later I heard a noise again," shared Kiu Nguyen. "It was so scary. Everybody came and saw a lot of smoke."

Officials said the plane did not land on or collide with anything; however, the fire did impact an unoccupied parked car.

Witness Liz Blice was with her daughter getting a haircut in the shopping center where the plane crashed. Liz Blice

Witness Kevin Holigan said the flames were so high that he couldn't make out what was ablaze. "All I could see is the original fire and the car next to it on fire."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash occurred north of Air Park-Dallas Airport but it is unknown if that is where it was heading.

No other information is available at this time, and both the FAA along with the National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation.