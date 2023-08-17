Pilot died after suffering medical emergency on flight from Miami to Chile

MIAMI - A LATAM Airlines flight from Miami to Santiago, Chile on Monday was diverted to Panama after a pilot suffered a medical emergency in the air.

The LATAM flight made an emergency landing in Panama City to allow the pilot to receive treatment.

"Flight LA505 (Miami - Santiago) diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama due to a medical emergency of one of the three members of the crew in command," according to a statement from the airline. "Unfortunately, after landing and receiving further medical assistance, the pilot passed away."

The airline offered condolences to the pilot's family

"LATAM Group is deeply saddened by this event and takes this opportunity to express our most sincere condolences to the family of our employee. We are thankful for his 25-years of service to LATAM, distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and enthusiasm," according to the statement.

LATAM Airlines did not release the name of the pilot.