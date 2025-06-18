Phillies beat Marlins 4-2

Bryson Stott hit a three-run homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Suárez (6-1) permitted one run and four hits in another solid performance since his return from an early-season back injury. He struck out eight and walked two.

The veteran left-hander has only allowed eight runs since giving up seven in his first start of the season on May 4.

Stott capped Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning against Adam Mazur (0-1) with his fifth homer of the season. J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single before Stott drove a first-pitch fastball deep to center.

Mazur struck out five and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his Marlins debut. He was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

The Marlins closed to 4-2 in the ninth on Dane Myers' one-out RBI single. They had a runner in scoring position before Matt Strahm struck out Connor Norby and got Nick Fortes to fly out for his fourth save.

Alec Bohm singled twice and doubled for Philadelphia in his second multihit outing of the series and sixth in his last nine games overall.

Nick Castellanos doubled and singled in his return to Philadelphia's lineup after being benched the day before for making "an inappropriate comment" when he was pulled for a defensive replacement on Monday.

Norby hit a solo shot off Suárez that went 415 feet to center to make it 4-1 in the fifth.

Key moment

Jack Winkler got his first major league hit against Strahm in the ninth.

Key stat

Stott has pitched six or more innings in each of his eight starts since his rough season debut in which he gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against Arizona.

Up next

LHP Christopher Sánchez (5-2, 3.05 ERA) will start for the Phillies on Thursday against Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.10 ERA).