West Point class of 2025 includes honorary member Peter Wang, a junior ROTC cadet killed in Parkland shooting

Washington — The cadets graduating Saturday from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point spent four years studying strategy, ethics and the art of leadership. They march past statues of battlefield giants, memorize the lessons of Antietam and Afghanistan and are steeped in stories of courage drawn from the long arc of American military history.

But among the lessons on duty and sacrifice for the class of 2025, there's inspiration among their ranks — one not found in the footnotes of war colleges or the annals of Medal of Honor citations. It's the story of a teenager who never wore a uniform beyond the one he donned as a Junior ROTC cadet in Florida seven years ago — a boy who dreamed of being a soldier, but before he could achieve it, he had already sacrificed his life as a hero.

Peter Wang, a member of this year's West Point class, was just 15 years old when he was among the 17 killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He was found dead in a third-floor hallway, wearing his Army JROTC uniform.

When the sounds of gunfire reverberated through the hallways, Peter was in study hall, passing time over a chessboard. As panic spread through the corridors, he moved toward the exit—not to flee, but to hold the door open, easing the way for his classmates to escape behind him.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator for the state of Florida at the time of the shooting, told CBS News the tributes to Peter were a "solemn recognition of [his] bravery and heroism on that horrific day. Duty, honor, and country are key pillars of West Point cadets, and it's clear Peter personified these principles."

He was shot 13 times, first in the foot, then twice more in the thigh. A round tore through his torso. His arms absorbed five more bullets. The final shots—four in total—were to his head, according to Wendolyn Sneed, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy and testified at the shooter's sentencing hearing.

Gov. Rick Scott of Florida, now a U.S. senator, authorized the Florida National Guard to honor Peter with a military funeral. Hundreds assembled in South Florida to pay their respects, with attendees spanning generations and backgrounds.

Junior ROTC cadets from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other South Florida schools stood saluting in uniform, joined by military veterans and local residents. The gathering reflected the deep impact Peter had on both his peers and the wider community.

File: Funeral of Peter Wang, a Junior ROTC student killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. CBS News / James LaPorta screenshot

An American flag was draped over Peter's casket as "Taps" echoed through the air and salutes rose from all corners of the crowd. Among them were veterans with lined faces, uniformed service members, and first responders in dress attire. But it was the youngest among them—fellow Junior ROTC cadets in crisp uniforms—who stood most still.

For his actions, Peter was posthumously awarded the Medal of Heroism by the U.S. Army, the highest award given to Army JROTC and ROTC cadets whose performance "involved the acceptance of danger and extraordinary responsibilities." Junior ROTC cadets Alaina Petty and Martin Duque, who were also killed during the shooting, also received the medal.

West Point granted Peter honorary admission to the class of 2025, which is now preparing to take their commission as second lieutenants and potentially lead soldiers into battle.

"Peter demonstrated the characteristics and attributes we seek out of graduates of the Naval Academy or West Point," said retired Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen, the West Point superintendent who authorized Wang's entry into the class of 2025. "Individuals like Peter are exactly the men and women you want leading America's youth in combat situations, the fact that he demonstrated that at his age says a lot about him which is why we made him an honorary member of the class."