Person of interest sought in theft of purse from parked vehicle at cemetery

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a woman sought in connection to a burglary at a local cemetery.

Authorities said the crime occurred just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Investigators said the victim had parked her silver 2021 Toyota RAV4 at the cemetery to visit a loved one, when she returned, her vehicle's rear driver-side door window was shattered, and her mother's purse had been stolen.

The victim alerted police that she had noticed a white van in the area prior to the break-in.

Detectives were able to determine obtained an image of the vehicle and they determined it was a 2021 Toyota Sienna.

Investigators are looking for the occupant of the vehicle as a person of interest in this case.

"Immediately following the incident, a female subject wearing a mask, gray dress, and pink slippers, carrying a black bag, was seen on video surveillance attempting to purchase a $500 gift card at a local store using a credit card from the stolen purse," investigators said.

The incident was caught on video.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the white 2021 Toyota Sienna Van or the female's identity to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477).