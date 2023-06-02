Person fatally struck by Brightline train in Pompano Beach, investigators shut down parts of North Dixie Highway

POMPANO BEACH -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Broward County on Friday morning and investigators have shut down traffic surrounding the scene.

Around 7:24 a.m., Broward County Sheriff's deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a Brightline train and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 6th Street and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Broward County's Traffic Homicide Unit was notified and is actively investigating the death.

As the investigation continues, the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway between Northeast 3rd and Northeast 6th Streets are shut down.