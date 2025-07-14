Watch CBS News
Person electrocuted while trimming palm tree in Oakland Park, fire department says

By Ivan Taylor

/ CBS Miami

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Oakland Park
Tree trimmer electrocuted in Oakland Park 01:47

An investigation is underway after a person was electrocuted in an Oakland Park neighborhood on Monday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on a residential property near the intersection of NE 39 Street and NE 174 Avenue.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said the person who died was a male and he was apparently trimming a palm tree on the property when it happened. 

A neighbor said he believes the person was an employee of a landscaping company that was doing work in the area.

"It seems so. They interviewed a bunch of people from that company, which is a landscaping company, across the street and they all seemed dejected. So, I believe that's who it was, that's only conjecture," he said. 

Since the incident involved a death, the Broward Sheriff's Office has assumed the lead in the investigation. 

