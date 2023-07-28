Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the street in Lauderhill, police say
LAUDERHILL -- A person was struck and killed by a car during an overnight collision Friday in Lauderhill, police said.
The incident was reported near the 5400 block of N University Drive.
The Lauderhill Police Department said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was attempting to cross University Drive when they were struck by a 2018 black Honda Civic.
The person died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the location while police investigated the fatal crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.