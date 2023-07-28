Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the street in Lauderhill, police say

LAUDERHILL -- A person was struck and killed by a car during an overnight collision Friday in Lauderhill, police said.

The incident was reported near the 5400 block of N University Drive.

The Lauderhill Police Department said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was attempting to cross University Drive when they were struck by a 2018 black Honda Civic.

The person died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the location while police investigated the fatal crash.