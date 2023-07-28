Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the street in Lauderhill, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

LAUDERHILL -- A person was struck and killed by a car during an overnight collision Friday in Lauderhill, police said. 

The incident was reported near the 5400 block of N University Drive.  

The Lauderhill Police Department said the victim, who was not immediately identified, was attempting to cross University Drive when they were struck by a 2018 black Honda Civic. 

The person died at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the driver remained at the location while police investigated the fatal crash.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 10:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

