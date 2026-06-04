Pembroke Pines police take one into custody after investigation that prompted residents to shelter in place

The all clear has been given to some residents in Pembroke Pines after they were advised to shelter in place during an investigation early Thursday morning, according to police.

In a post on X, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said that officers were working to serve an arrest warrant in the Camden Portofino community at Northwest 108th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street.

SAFETY ADVISORY: Officers are serving an arrest warrant in the Camden Portofino Community (NW 108 Ave & NW 3 St). Though no threats have been made, due to the presence of firearms inside the residence. Please shelter in place until the subject is safely in custody. pic.twitter.com/zaWCac5hqt — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 4, 2026

Police said that no threats were made against the community. However, due to the presence of firearms inside the home some residents were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

Drivers were also told to avoid the area, if possible, while the investigation was underway.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, police said that with the assistance of SWAT officers, investigators were able to safely take 38-year-old Zachary Mikolashek into custody on a burglary charge.

No injuries were reported and no other details were released.