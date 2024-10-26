Pembroke Pines police search for suspect after person fatally shot

PEMBROKE PINES -- Pembroke Pines Police are searching for a suspect after a person was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 11700 Sheridan Street.

Police confirmed, that when they arrived on the scene, a Nissan Altima was found crashed and the driver had been shot. The driver was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

Investigators believe two vehicles were driving recklessly before the driver was shot.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call Pembroke Pines police or Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.