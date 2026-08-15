Helicopter reportedly crashes in Pembroke Pines, police say

An investigation is underway after the Pembroke Pines Police Department said a helicopter crashed Saturday morning.

The department said it happened sometime before 8:20 a.m. near Southwest US-27 and Pembroke Road. Police report no injuries as of publication, but did warn traffic may be impacted.

Pembroke Pines Police said it was helping Miramar Police and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as new information is shared.