Man facing animal cruelty charge after video shows him stomping, killing ducks, Pembroke Pines police said

The Pembroke Pines Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught on surveillance video killing a mother duck and several ducklings in a disturbing act of animal cruelty.

Pembroke Pines police announced the arrest of Christopher Antoine, 40, Monday morning on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and violation of probation. According to authorities, a Good Samaritan recognized Antoine from their flyer and contacted authorities after the department released the footage last week.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Antoine was on a four-year probation for a 2024 criminal mischief felony charge.

🚨 SUSPECT IN CUSTODY 🚨 A Good Samaritan recognized 40-year-old Christopher Antoine from our Need to ID flyer and contacted police. Officers safely took Antoine into custody; he will be transported to BSO Main Jail for Aggravated Animal Abuse and Violation of Probation. https://t.co/LRHQ6J5yAL pic.twitter.com/GaqCy553J2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 7, 2026

As of Monday, his bond has not yet been set.

According to police, the incident happened Aug. 30 near University Drive and Northwest 13th Street.

Surveillance video appears to show Antoine stalking a duck, trying to sneak through a fence before catching the bird and stomping on it. He then stood on the duck until it died.

"This is a heinous crime. Our department takes it very seriously. It is animal cruelty," Capt. Christopher Rogers of the Pembroke Pines Police Department said.

Additional video from a nearby business shows Antoine chasing ducklings, which police say were later found dead.