Woman dies after car plunges into Broward canal, sinks

An investigation is underway in Broward after police say a car plunged into a canal and sank, killing the woman inside on Monday night

Few details have been released, but police in Pembroke Pines said that they, along with Davie police officers, responded to reports of the incident in the area of Southwest 166th Avenue and Southwest 69th Street.

Pembroke Pines police officers, as well as Davie and Pembroke Pines firefighters, immediately went into the water and began to search for the vehile, which was fully submerged when they arrived at the scene.

Police said that the only person in the vehicle, who was identified as an adult woman, was pulled from the inside the vehicle. Despite all life saving efforts, the woman died at the hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation and the woman's identity has not yet been released.