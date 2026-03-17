Man shot multiple times at Broward bar; police search for shooter

An investigation is underway in Pembroke Park after police said a man was shot multiple times at a bar, and now the search is on for the shooter.

According to Pembroke Park police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Thirsty's Liquor Bar on West Hallandale Boulevard on Monday night. When they arrived, they said they found a man outside the bar suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said that it appeared as though that the incident began with an argument inside the bar. The shooter then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the victim.

The shooter then fled the scene in a silver SUV with an unknown tag.

The suspect was described as a white or light-skinned male wearing a light-colored shirt, pants and a hat.

The incident remains under investigation.