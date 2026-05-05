Pembroke Park Police seek suspects in string of car burglaries

Pembroke Park police are asking for the public's help identifying two men caught on surveillance video breaking into vehicles overnight, part of a string of at least nine car burglaries in the area.

Investigators say the most recent break-ins happened just after midnight at the Pembroke Villas Apartments.

Hours after the crimes, shattered glass was still visible on the ground, evidence of the overnight spree. Surveillance video provided by police shows two men dressed in all black, wearing masks, walking through the complex and peering into parked cars.

Police say six vehicles were found with broken windows at the complex. Fingerprints recovered from the scene have now been linked to a total of nine vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood.

Residents told CBS News Miami that these types of break-ins are not new and have been an ongoing concern. Several neighbors said they've installed security cameras in hopes of protecting their vehicles, but the added surveillance did not deter the suspects this time.

One resident, Susana Alvarez, said her daughter was forced to replace her car earlier this year because of extensive damage caused during a burglary. "Broken everything, the electronics," Alvarez told CBS News Miami. "The car is not on again, not starting."

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the men seen in the video to contact the Pembroke Park Police Department at 954-374-8639. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.