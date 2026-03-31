Pembroke Park mayor is suing the town's manager for $1 million, as the commission voted to terminate the manager

The mayor of Pembroke Park is suing the town's manager for $1 million, alleging defamation and abuse of process, as the commission moves toward terminating the manager.

Town commissioners voted during an emergency meeting to suspend Town Manager David Lynch with pay, citing concerns over his handling of town finances. Commissioner Ashira Mohammed pointed to what she described as "irregular financial activity."

"There are non-standard financial disbursements," Mohammed said. "You have entries that're showing up that're advanced loan entries or advanced payroll entries."

The mayor also responded to allegations regarding his residency

Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs said those concerns led to growing tensions between the two officials and ultimately, what he claims were false accusations regarding his residency. A core element of the controversy was a home in Pembroke Park, with questions raised about whether Jacobs actually resides there, which could have impacted his eligibility to hold office.

Jacobs maintains he has lived in the home since 2017.

"When I started asking the town manager about [financial inconsistencies], that's when they turned on me and started coming after me even more, including the residency," Jacobs said.

The mayor filed his lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages after the town's attempt to remove him over the residency concerns failed. Jacobs' attorney confirmed the dispute over the mayor's residency has since been resolved.

When asked about the lawsuit, Lynch declined to comment. The town manager is expected to receive official notice of potential termination, and a public hearing will be scheduled to determine his future.