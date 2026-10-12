Mayor of Pembroke Park testifies he lives there as commission seeks to remove him over central Florida home

Pembroke Park Mayor Geoffrey Jacobs testified in a Broward County court Monday in a high-stakes legal battle to retain his mayoral seat following allegations from town officials that he no longer lives in the municipality.

The town commission is seeking to force Jacobs out of the seat he has held since his election in 2019, arguing that he forfeited his right to hold office after purchasing a home in Fort Pierce.

Town Attorney Michael Garcia argued that documents and public records indicate Jacobs intended to relocate permanently. According to town officials, the pilot and business owner bought the Fort Pierce property with his wife in 2024, signed for a veterans loan, claimed homestead exemptions, and transferred his vehicles to the new location.

"All the documents show his intent," Garcia testified, referencing the vehicle transfers.

However, Jacobs and his defense attorney, Michael Pizzi, maintain that the mayor has continuously resided in Pembroke Park for 10 years.

Under questioning from Pizzi, Jacobs testified that his primary residence remains a mobile home at 3120 W. Hallandale Blvd., Lot 32. When asked whether he sleeps at the mobile home park and keeps his clothes there, Jacobs answered yes to both.

Jacobs explained that he purchased the Fort Pierce residence solely for his wife and children due to safety concerns in Pembroke Park.

"We were being harassed by a convicted murderer," Jacobs testified, adding that the individual threw feces at his home.

Known for an outspoken and at times brash leadership style that has previously drawn controversy, Jacobs now faces the most significant challenge of his political tenure.

The presiding Broward County judge is expected to issue a ruling next week.