Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tri-Rail riders faced major delays Tuesday morning after a train fatally struck a pedestrian in Oakland Park.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said just after 5 a.m. they received word of the collision in the area of West Prospect Road and NW 9th Avenue.

Arriving sheriff's deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue found the person who had been struck had died.

Tri-Rail posted on Twitter "Tri-Rail trains will experience major train delays on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, due to a track incident in Fort Lauderdale.

The rail line said a bus bridge was put in place between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 8:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.