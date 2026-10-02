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Pedestrian killed by FEC train in Fort Lauderdale, prompting road closures, police say

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by an FEC train in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Andrews Avenue and Flagler Drive crossing, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not immediately release the person's identity or provide details about what led up to the crash.

The train remained stopped on the tracks late Friday morning as police conducted a death investigation.

The incident prompted several road closures at the FEC tracks. Flagler Drive at Andrews Avenue, Sunrise Boulevard and Northeast 13th Street were completely blocked, police said.

Motorists were advised to use Broward Boulevard to the south or Oakland Park Boulevard to the north as alternate routes.

Police said updates would be provided as the roadways reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

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