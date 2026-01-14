Parkland parents urge lawmakers to reject bill lowering long‑gun purchase age

Florida is one step closer to lowering the age to legally purchase a long gun from 21 to 18.

The move prompted renewed outcry from parents whose children were killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Bill would roll back safety law

The proposal, House Bill 133, would roll back part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed less than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and staff. The law raised the firearm purchasing age to 21, a change pushed by student advocates and families affected by the shooting.

Families gather at memorial garden

On Wednesday, parents gathered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas at a memorial garden dedicated to victims of gun violence.

"We try to keep this as an apolitical space, but it is devoted to peace and love," said Beth Wiegard, a volunteer and former Stoneman Douglas parent. "There are forces in the state that seem to continually bring up laws that would undo the public safety act that was passed."

Parents held signs opposing the bill, saying it undermines the protections students fought for in the aftermath of the shooting.

Oliver family continues long‑term advocacy

Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the mass shooting, have spent years advocating for stronger gun laws. They said lawmakers should consider the long‑term consequences of reversing the age requirement.

"I do not have my kid with me. I cannot protect my son," Manuel Oliver said. "However, these guys voting tomorrow, they have the chance to do the right thing for their kids and the rest of the kids."

Similar attempts to lower the firearm purchasing age have failed in the Legislature in recent years. The Olivers say they will continue pushing to preserve laws passed in their children's names.

"We are never going to drop it. We are always going to fight it," Patricia Oliver said. "Those kids we have behind us deserve to live in liberty and freedom and at peace that they can go anywhere without the fear they can be shot."

Bill sponsor declines interview request

The sponsor of HB 133 did not respond to a request for an interview.