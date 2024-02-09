Parking lot hit and run led to shooting in SW Dade

MIAMI - A parking lot fender bender in southwest Miami-Dade led to a shooting on Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez, two vehicles were parked outside an apartment complex at 7344 SW 82nd Street around 5:45 a.m. When the owner of one of the vehicles drove off, he accidentally hit the other vehicle.

When the owner of the vehicle that was hit was made aware of what happened, he walked downstairs to see the damage and noticed the driver who had hit it returning.

According to Rodriguez, the owner of the car that was hit then shot the other driver thinking he was going to hurt him.

Rodriguez said before the shooting there was no dispute or altercation that would have led to a possible fight.

The man, who was hit in the leg, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man who fired the shot has been detained by police.