Parents sue Coconut Grove Sailing Club for $10 million after daughter seriously injured at summer camp

The parents of a girl seriously injured during a summer sailing camp filed a lawsuit Monday against the Coconut Grove Sailing Club. The 11-year-old's parents said the damage to her right leg is life-altering, almost leading to an amputation.

The $10 million lawsuit claims the camp's counselors were negligent during a swimming exercise, when one counselor ran her over with a motorized boat.

"She's a very vibrant kid, very adventurous," said Cate Viteri's mother, Michelle. "I hope this doesn't hold her back in the future."

The incident happened on July 10, slicing Cate's leg in a way so graphic, CBS News Miami could not show it in full.

"It was the worst call a parent can receive," Cate's father, Bolivar, said. "Absolutely the worst day of my life to date. It was absolute panic and shock."

Counselor accused of failing to supervise campers

The family's lawyer says Cate's counselor did not keep track of where the campers were during a swimming exercise and that negligence led to Cate's injuries.

"This is the guy who's supposed to be protecting and supervising these children and he runs Cate over, nearly kills her and he leaves her with these life-changing injuries," the family's lawyer, Justin Shapiro, said.

Family hopes to push for stronger safety rules

Cate's father said despite the traumatic incident, she wants to help others.

The main goal of their lawsuit is to create better training and clear safety guidelines for camps and youth programs.

"It's important for us to do what we can to affect change from this," Bolivar Viteri said. "And it's something that we're even talking to her about—how do we spin this into a positive aspect? She's always looked for the positive."

Young girl's resilience shines after traumatic injury

While Cate hasn't made it back into the water yet, her mom is hopeful she'll find her adventurous spirit again.

The Coconut Grove Sailing Club told CBS News Miami's Abby Dodge they do not have a comment on this lawsuit at this time.