Parents demand justice after 19-year-old dies following cosmetic surgery procedure at Miami clinic

The parents of a 19-year-old man who died this week following complications from a cosmetic procedure are speaking publicly for the first time, demanding justice for their son.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Miami, the family of Endrys Elian Martinez said they moved from Venezuela to the United States to give him a safer future away from violence in their home country.

"I just want justice for my son. That's what I want," his father, Endrys Martinez, said in Spanish through tears.

According to the Coral Gables-based law firm Silva and Silva, Martinez died Tuesday after suffering complications connected to anesthesia before a rhinoplasty procedure at Svelta Plastic Surgery. The teenager was declared brain dead on Monday before his death on Tuesday.

Attorneys representing the family allege Martinez suffered a medical emergency after the anesthesia was administered.

"In addition to being anesthesia-related, it's the failure because of the inability to be able to understand how to treat and address those complications," attorney George Silva said.

Martinez's parents told CBS News Miami they traveled from Tennessee to Miami specifically for the procedure after learning about the clinic through social media. His mother, Iblin Martinez, said an influencer had promoted the business when it was known as Seduction Cosmetic Surgery.

"An influencer talked about Seduction Clinic. That's why we were surprised when we arrived, and it was called Svelta," she said in Spanish.

Attorney Silva confirmed the clinic changed its name earlier this year from Seduction Cosmetic Surgery to Svelta Plastic Surgery, stating, "These plastic surgery centers have become a business, and it's all about marketing,".

The grieving family said they have received no explanation from the clinic about what happened.

When asked what information they were given, the parents replied, "Nothing. Nothing,".

Martinez's father said that when he returned to the clinic seeking answers and documentation, he was denied the paperwork. "I asked for all the paperwork about my son, and a woman told me no, that she could not give me that and they had to speak to the attorney," he said in Spanish.

The family said they now cope with the loss by watching videos of their son laughing and playing.

CBS News Miami contacted Svelta Plastic Surgery again Thursday seeking comment, but no one answered the phone.