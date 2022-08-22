Parents have security concerns with thousands expected in and out of schools on Tuesday to vote

Security concerns on minds of parents with thousands expected in and out of schools for primary elec

MIAMI - Tuesday, thousands of people will be in and out of our schools as they vote in the primary election.

"We have 77 different schools that are polling places tomorrow," says Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.

This process is nothing new, but a heightened concern from some parents is.

"Anybody is just coming in, walking into the schools to vote," says parent LaToya Banks.

Due to the increase in school violence across the country, parents we spoke with want an increase in security, not just on Election Day but year-round.

"Oh, most definitely," says Banks.

"They need more police officers at schools in the whole district," says Carlyne Provicene.

In Miami-Dade County, schools will be staffed with police personnel and all polling sites will have additional security.

"Voters should feel very confidence coming out to precincts tomorrow regardless of the location," says Supervisor of Elections Christina White.

White says in Miami-Dade County they work very closely with the school board ahead of elections.

"We have poll deputies inside and outside the school. There is also security and school police officers. Concern shouldn't be on the mind of voters or parents," says White.

"It's really a balance. Making sure the polling places are welcoming but also making sure it's safe. Safe for the kids coming there to learn, safe for the voters," says Scott.

Broward County Public Schools releasing this statement, reading, in part, "Some campuses have designated voting areas that are separated from students. For campus layouts that don't allow for separation, staff will director voters to ensure no one has access to students and staff."

"Security, especially at schools, has been a very serious topic here in Broward County for the last four years now. We've been through multiple election cycles now with heightened security in place," says Scott.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.