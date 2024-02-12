Parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney set to be arraigned Monday on charges related to her murder case

Parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is accused of killing her boyfriend, are schedule to

MIAMI - The parents of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Kim and Deborah Clenney are each facing a charge of unauthorized access to a computer.

Prosecutors say they successfully logged into Obumseli's computer after his death even though they did not have permission to do so.

Jude Faccidomo, the Clenneys' attorney, claims that since Courtney Clenney shared the laptop with Obumseli she was authorized to use it.

"So the Clenneys had authorized access to it, Courtney had authorized access to it. The reason this was charged is because they are witnesses on their daughter's behalf and this is an attempt to neutralize them and bully them," he said.

Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing Obumseli inside their Miami apartment in 2022.

She was arrested in Hawaii several days after the stabbing, but investigators believe she gave Obumseli's computer to her parents sometime between the killing and her arrest. According to the arrest warrants, detectives recovered text messages where the parents discussed trying to gain access to the computer.

Clenney has acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she was acting in self-defense.

She previously told investigators that Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Obumseli said his wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.

Clenney's attorney has said previously said the couple had a rocky relationship and that Obumseli was regularly abusive.