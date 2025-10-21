Pardoned Capitol rioter charged with threatening to kill Hakeem Jeffries at NYC event this week

A pardoned Capitol rioter was arrested last weekend for allegedly threatening to kill House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Court documents obtained by CBS News said Christopher Moynihan was arrested Sunday after saying in text messages that he planned to "eliminate" Jeffries when the top House Democrat spoke at an event in New York City on Monday.

Jeffries spoke at the Economic Club of New York on Monday.

Moynihan was arraigned Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

According to a court filing by prosecutors in the New York state criminal case, Moynihan wrote, "Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live."

Moynihan also allegedly stated: "Even if I am hated, he must be eliminated, I will kill him for the future," the filing said.

Moynihan faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat, according to court filings shared by prosecutors.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jeffries noted that Moynihan had been pardoned by Mr. Trump on his first day in office and that "many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country." But Jeffries added that "threats of violence will not stop us from showing up, standing up and speaking up for the American people."

Moynihan's father declined to comment on the case when reached by phone by CBS News on Monday. He said Moynihan has not yet been appointed a defense attorney.

Dutchess County, New York district attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement to CBS News that "although my office was not contacted during the investigative stage of this matter, we are now reviewing the case for legal and factual sufficiency."

An image in prosecutors' sentencing memo for Moynihan shows him entering the Capitol.

Moynihan was pardoned by President Trump nine months ago, along with more than 1,500 other Capitol riot defendants who were granted clemency hours after Mr. Trump returned to the White House.

Moynihan was found guilty in August 2022 of obstructing an official proceeding, and pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced in February 2023 to 21 months in prison.

Prosecutors described Moynihan as being among the first rioters to breach police barricades and enter the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

Moynihan is shown on the Senate floor, according to a sentencing memo filed by prosecutors.

Moynihan was also among a smaller group of riot defendants who were on the Senate floor during the siege. Prosecutors argued in Moynihan's sentencing memorandum: "While inside, Moynihan rifled through a notebook on top of a Senator's desk, saying 'There's gotta be something in here we can f*cking use against these scumbags.'"

Prosecutors said Moynihan "occupied the dais of the Senate, joining other rioters in shouts and chanting," and didn't leave the chamber until police made him leave.

Moynihan's arrest for allegedly threatening Jeffries was made by New York State Police, according to a statement by the agency that was confirmed by a state official. The investigation was initiated by the FBI, according to state police.

A state police statement said Moynihan was arraigned in local court in Clinton, a town in New York's Hudson Valley region. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center "in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, a $30,000 bond, or an $80,000 partially secured bond."

State police declined a request to immediately release a copy of the agency's incident report or a booking photo.

Moynihan is not the first pardoned Capitol rioter to be arrested on new, separate charges. But he is the first to be charged with making a violent threat against a member of Congress.

Critics of the president's blanket pardons of Jan. 6 defendants have warned about the risk of recidivism by rioters, many of whom remained defiant and unapologetic about their roles in the attack. The rioters have been defended and lionized publicly as "hostages" by Mr. Trump.

In a March 2025 floor speech, Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of Senate Democratic leadership from Illinois, listed the names of accused rioters who had been arrested again. Durbin cited the case of Matthew Huttle, who was accused of "raising a firearm at police" in early 2025 and "acknowledged he was a January 6th defendant who stormed the Capitol," according to Durbin. Huttle was fatally shot by police during the traffic stop.

Zachary Alam, who was convicted of eight felonies for his role in the Capitol riot, was arrested weeks after his 2025 presidential pardon for allegedly breaking and entering a home near Richmond, Virginia.

Other Jan. 6 defendants have since been arrested for other alleged criminal infractions that occurred before the siege or in the years between 2021 and the pardon.

The alleged threat against Jeffries is also part of a fast-growing wave of threats against legislators. In a statement last month, Capitol Police said the number of threat investigations in 2025 had already eclipsed 14,000, more than the number of cases in all of 2024.

The Capitol riot injured more than 140 police officers and caused millions of dollars of damage to the Capitol complex. It interrupted the certification of the electoral vote from the 2020 election and triggered the evacuation of Congress, with leadership sent to a secure, secret location.

Some rioters chanted to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence, threatened to kill then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and beat police officers with dozens of makeshift weapons, including bats, sticks, poles, bear spray and beams. Some were accused of carrying guns, knives and handmade weapons.