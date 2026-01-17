Florida Panthers rebound from 8-goal loss to Carolina Hurricanes, beat Capitals 5-2 in Washington

Sam Bennett had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers rebounded from a lopsided loss at Carolina with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

A.J. Greer, Uvis Balinskis, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for two-time defending champion Florida, which lost 9-1 to the Hurricanes before traveling to Washington for the second game of a back-to-back. Jacob Chychrun scored twice to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the second, but Florida went back ahead before the period was over.

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) shoots the puck past Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Washington. John McDonnell / AP

Washington is 6-10-3 in its last 19 games, and now the Capitals head west for a six-game trip.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed all nine goals against Carolina, had the night off in favor of Daniil Tarasov in net. The Capitals had a goal overturned on an offside review in the first period, and then Florida quickly opened the scoring when Bennett tried to stuff the puck past goalie Logan Thompson and Greer put in the rebound.

Chychrun scored twice in the second, once from the left circle and once from just inside the blue line. Bennett tied it at 2, and after a penalty to Alex Ovechkin for putting the puck over the glass, Balinskis' shot from just beyond the right circle found its way through.

Lundell and Verhaeghe had empty-netters in the third.

The Capitals were still without the injured Tom Wilson and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Florida was without Brad Marchand, and Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have yet to play this season.

