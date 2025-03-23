Florida Panthers rally and beat Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in shootout win

Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout round while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all three attempts and the Florida Panthers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday night.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, giving him 35 goals on the season, and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers.

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) defends the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

Coming off a 2-4 road trip, ending with Saturday's 6-3 loss at league-point leader Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers have won 11 of their last 12 at home.

Bryan Rust had two goals and Evgeni Malkin scored for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby assisted on both of Rust's goals, increasing his points streak to seven games.

Rust scored twice in a five-minute span late in the first period to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 and erase an early deficit when Reinhart scored his first goal at 11:25.

The teams traded power-play goals in the second period. Malkin's blast from the left circle gave the Penguins a two-goal advantage before Reinhart narrowed the deficit with a wrist shot between the pads of Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

Takeaways

Penguins: With nine games remaining, the loss further affected their post-season hopes. Pittsburgh began Sunday seven points behind Montreal for the second Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Panthers: Sunday's game completed the first of four sets of games on consecutive days to close the regular season.

Key moment

The Panthers forced overtime on Lundell's tying goal with 5:31 remaining in regulation. Eetu Luostarinen sent a pass to an open Lundell on the right circle. Lundell then one-timed a shot past Jarry.

Key stat

The Panthers had just four shots on goal in the first period yet finished the night with 30. They had 13 in the second, 11 in the third and two in overtime.

Up next

The Penguins continue their three-game road trip at Tampa Bay on Tuesday and the Panthers will host the Utah Hockey Club on Friday.