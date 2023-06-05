Panthers look to tie up Stanley Cup Final in Vegas: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein

SUNRISE - After a long 10-day layoff between series the Florida Panthers did not have their best game to open up the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. The result was a 5-2 loss, a rarity after the Cats had won 11 of their last 12 games. But they showed enough signs during that game, including numerous scoring chances that they just could not convert, to not be discouraged.

In fact, their attitude and comments after the game showed there is no panic in this team. After all, they have fought an uphill battle all season, with their backs to the wall seemingly since last October, just to make the playoffs. The hockey world continues to doubt them. Nonetheless, Game 1 was tied at two in the third period before Vegas pulled away to grab the series lead. They have responded well to losses and expect a big effort in Game 2.

Back To Big Bob

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was spectacular in the last two series. Nearly unbeatable on most nights, he was the main reason the Panthers won eight of the nine games against Toronto and Carolina. In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, he played well but gave up some goals from outside, including the game-winner, that he will have to stop if the Panthers are to win the cup. It's hard to call it a needed 'bounce back' game because he played well and the Panthers were not tight enough in front of him. But, Bobrovsky will need to be on top of his game in Game 2.

Specialty Teams

Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal in Game 1. Incidentally, he is the oldest player in NHL history to score shorthanded in a cup final. That said, the Panthers' special teams struggled overall in this game. Perhaps the long layoff and a different style of opponent from what they had seen were factors. Either way, special teams' improvement is a must to get the series tied before coming back to South Florida.

Work, Work, Work

The Panthers did not spend their usual amount of time in the opponent's zone. Making life difficult on the opposition's defense with a tenacious forecheck has been a staple of this Panthers team since trailing 3-1 against Boston in the first round. They will look to get back to that in Game 2 against Vegas, although the task is tall against a big, strong, and experienced set of defenders.