Panthers' backs to the wall, again: CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein reports

If this season's history is any indication, the Panthers, despite being one game away from elimination, are not finished yet.

All season, it has been an uphill battle, as they just made the playoffs in the final days. The Panthers were then down three games to one against Boston in the first round before coming back and pulling off a shocking upset.

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) is congratulated by his teammates after he scored to tie the game in the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

Now, once again, nearly 2 months later, they find themselves in the same position. The Cats face elimination Tuesday night in Las Vegas in Game 5.

Tkachuk Banged Up

Matthew Tkachuk leads the NHL in scoring in the playoffs.

But it was obvious on home ice Saturday night in game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final that he was not even close to full health.

Tkachuk sat out long stretches in the third period before finally returning, showing his heart and determination, in the final minutes in an attempt to get the game tied.

With a couple of days off between games four and five, we will see if he will be able to play and if so, how much and how effectively. It has been a historic first season for him in South Florida. Tkachuk has the third most points in NHL history by a player in his first year with a new team.

Depth Issue

Depth has been an issue all season for the Panthers, part of the reason why, when players have been hurt, the team strggled, unable to just plug in a replacement.

This was evident on Saturday night in game four as injuries took their toll. Coach Paul Maurice had to do some major line juggling, and it nearly worked.

The Panthers scored twice to pull within one goal but could not get the equalizer. The line of Alexander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart had a terrific third period.

New Dad Dominates

Defenseman Brandon Montour has had quite a Stanley Cup final. Off the ice, his wife Ryan gave birth between games one and two.

Montour flew back from Vegas after game one and then went back out west in time to play in Game 2.

Montour has scored in each of the last two games and is having one of the great goal scoring playoff runs the league has ever seen by a defenseman. He has been one of the revelations this season, emerging as a top NHL blueliner for the Panthers.