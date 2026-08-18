Multi-vehicle crash involving entrapped vehicle shuts down Palmetto Expressway westbound lanes, officials say

Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Palmetto Expressway on Tuesday morning, shutting down westbound lanes in Miami Lakes.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one of the vehicles involved in the crash, located at Gratigny Parkway, had the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters then extricated the patient and transported them to the main trauma center as a trauma alert.

Traffic has been diverted to the Palmetto northbound lanes.

No additional information had been released, including whether there were any other injuries, the condition of the driver, or the cause of the crash.