Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash involving entrapped vehicle shuts down Palmetto Expressway westbound lanes, officials say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Palmetto Expressway on Tuesday morning, shutting down westbound lanes in Miami Lakes.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one of the vehicles involved in the crash, located at Gratigny Parkway, had the driver trapped inside.

Firefighters then extricated the patient and transported them to the main trauma center as a trauma alert.

Traffic has been diverted to the Palmetto northbound lanes. 

No additional information had been released, including whether there were any other injuries, the condition of the driver, or the cause of the crash. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue