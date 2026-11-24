All southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah are closed after a crash involving a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Northwest 103rd Street just after 4 p.m., according to Hialeah police. The deputy's vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle, police said.

CBS News Miami's Chopper 4 showed traffic blocked off and two cars that had crashed outside the express lanes. A red vehicle was at the separation between the express and regular lanes, and a black car was stopped a few feet away.

Hialeah Fire Rescue airlifted the deputy to a hospital as a precaution. The deputy's condition is unknown.

Hialeah police said the civilian driver stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.