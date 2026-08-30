Palmetto Bay residents, leaders voice concerns over data centers

People living in Palmetto Bay, known as the "Village of Parks", pride themselves on the village's friendly atmosphere, lush green spaces, and its position along the Biscayne Bay.

"What we're looking for are things that really bring life and activity into the community," said Paul Schwiep, who has lived in Palmetto Bay for nearly 20 years. He and many others cherish their small community, but lately, they are growing concerned that a data center could be built there in the future.

"Data centers just become these large blocks of dead spaces that don't invite any community activity. It's just really not consistent with the character of our community," said Schwiep.

Data centers are booming across the United States as artificial intelligence continues expanding into our everyday lives.

In response, massive warehouses are constructed to hold servers, which can strain public utilities, generate noise, and impact the environment.

"I don't think this is a political issue; this is a generational issue," said Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor Mark Merwitzer.

Vice Mayor Merwitzer says that while no data centers have been officially proposed for construction in Palmetto Bay, he wants the village to be proactive in banning them.

"People are worried about this. There's concerns about the impact to the environment, our water quality, and we know what these data centers can do to a community," said Merwitzer.

Merwitzer took to social media recently to address the community's concerns and says village leaders are discussing plans to make sure their community remains data-center-free.

"We border Biscayne Bay. One of the most beautiful and treasured coastlines in all of Florida and we cannot let a server farm wreck that," said Merwitzer.

Merwitzer says the next step starts with the village's zoning meeting on September 28, where residents are encouraged to come out and voice their opinions.