Palmetto Bay residents, vice mayor push back against data centers People living in Palmetto Bay, known as the "Village of Parks", pride themselves on the village's friendly atmosphere, lush green spaces, and its position along the Biscayne Bay. "What we're looking for are things that really bring life and activity into the community," said Paul Schwiep, who has lived in Palmetto Bay for nearly 20 years. He and many others cherish their small community, but lately, they are growing concerned that a data center could be built there in the future.