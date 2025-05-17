Suspect IDed in deadly Palm Springs explosion outside fertility clinic that FBI calls an "act of terrorism"

A suspect believed to be the perpetrator of the reproductive clinic bombing in Palm Springs, Calif. Saturday, has been identified as 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, a resident of Twentynine Palms, home to a large U.S. Marine Corps base about an hour's drive from Palm Springs, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

The suspect stated in writings or recordings that he was against bringing people into the world against their will, according to the sources familiar with the investigation.

The bomb has been identified as a large vehicle-borne improvised explosive device and its blast could be felt more than a mile away from the blast zone.

Investigators have searched the suspect's residence, the sources said.

On Saturday, at least one person was killed in the explosion that authorities are calling an "intentional act of terrorism."

Palm Springs city officials said in a Facebook post that the blast occurred just before 11 a.m. local time at North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive, a stretch that has several healthcare facilities, including American Reproductive Centers, a local IVF clinic.

Four other people were injured in the explosion, none of whom are believed to be staff members of the clinic, city officials said.

In a statement Saturday, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said that one person was killed in a vehicle explosion that appeared to be "an intentional act of violence." That person has not yet been identified, Mills said.

He said that the blast field extended several blocks and severely damaged some nearby buildings. The police chief added that the explosion originated at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Dr., the address of American Reproductive Centers.

The clinic is just steps from the area's primary hospital, the Desert Regional Medical Center, and blocks from Palm Springs' bustling downtown business district, where restaurants and bars are often crowded on weekends. Nearby is the city's historic Movie Colony neighborhood, once home to Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant.

As the investigation into the explosion continued Saturday, some residents were evacuated from their homes in Twentynine Palms about an hour away from Palm Springs in San Bernardino County, according to CBS News affiliate KESQ. Law enforcement officials said that the evacuations were to avoid a potential "blast zone," but they did not confirm a connection between the incidents.

The FBI said Saturday that officials had identified a person-of-interest in the incident, but believed there was not an outstanding threat to the public.

This image provided by Nima Tabrizi shows firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Palm Springs, California, on May 17, 2025. Nima Tabrizi via AP

"Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs," Mills said of the incident during a press conference. "We survived. And I can tell you that this city will rise and be more effective as a beacon of hope than before."

Firefighters arrived to the scene within a minute, according to Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. He said that they were able to extinguish the majority of the fire before backing out of the building due to the partially collapsed roof.

In separate emails sent to CBS News, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are sending agents to help with the investigation.

"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," said Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of FBI's Los Angeles division, during the news conference.

He said that the incident is "probably the one of the largest bombing investigations we've had in Southern California."

Damage from the explosion outside of a Palm Springs fertility clinic on May 17, 2025. Getty Images

Due to the wide debris field from the explosion, which occurred within a 250 foot radius according to the FBI, officials asked residents to leave anything they believed to be debris alone and contact them for further investigation.

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that a "vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

"I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage," said Dr. Maher Abdallah. "Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe." The clinic is expected to reopen on Monday.

CBS News has learned the Center for Reproductive Services and the American Coalition for Telemedicine did not hear about any threats to their facilities or the organizations they work with across the country.

Some people visiting the area spoke with CBS News, saying that they could feel the shaking from the explosion from The Skylark Hotel, which is about 500 yards from the clinic. Other people in the area said that the sound of the blast was so loud they thought an aircraft had crashed.

Evacuation warning issued in San Bernardino County

About 50 miles from the spot of the blast, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies assisted the FBI in evacuating dozens of homes in the Twentynine Palms neighborhood.

People were urged to avoid several areas in the city, including:

Highway 62 to the south

Amboy Road to the north

Bullion Avenue to the west

Utah Trail to the east.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the evacuations are connected to the explosion, but the FBI said that there was "investigative activity" going on in the area. Some video showed as BearCats rolled through city streets and SWAT teams knocked on doors.

CBS News affiliate KESQ said that deputies told them the evacuations were to avoid a potential "blast zone."

At around 8:30 p.m., authorities entered a home in the neighborhood, according to KESQ. They say that the scene will remain active overnight.

Government leaders react

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that she had been "briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement."

She added: "We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement saying that he had been "briefed on the explosion at a health facility in Palm Springs."

"I've been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs," Newsom wrote on X. "Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area."

Further details are expected to be released during a 10 a.m. press conference by the FBI on Sunday.

Matthew Rodriguez Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

contributed to this report.