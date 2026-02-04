Florida Republican introduces bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after President Trump

As legislation moves to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the sitting U.S. President, some South Florida lawmakers have expressed concern about language that would give state lawmakers power to rename others.

State Sen. Barbara Sharief, D-Davie, said officials in her county don't want to see the name of Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport changed, as the local government exemption proposal (SB 706) soared through the Community Affairs Committee on Tuesday.

"Our county wants to keep the name of their airport," Sharief said.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, suggested the bill be amended to require some discussions with local government officials before any legislative action is taken.

What supporters of the bill say in defense of the name change

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, is the sponsor of the bill. She said that if anyone sought to change the name of an airport through the legislative process, they could face opposition from the legislators that represent the area.

"I would think that if someone was to come through the legislative process and want to change the names of those current airports, that it might be with resistance, and that it would be the legislative will whether to do it or not to do it," Mayfield said.

Mayfield's bill would give authority to the state to name the seven major commercial service airports in Florida, with the only change proposed being Palm Beach International Airport becoming Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The "Trump International Airport" name must be approved by the FAA

The name change is subject to approval by the Federal Aviation Administration and the execution of an agreement between Palm Beach County and the trademark holder authorizing the commercial use of the name Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The bill also preempts to the Legislature the naming of airports to Orlando International Airport, Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County and Jacksonville International Airport.

The proposal has one more committee stop, Rules, before reaching the Senate floor.

The House version (HB 919), which has faced more turbulence from Democratic lawmakers, awaits a vote on that chamber's floor.