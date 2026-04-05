Palm Beach man charged with kidnapping, sexual battery as deputies seek possible additional victims

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying possible additional victims after a man was arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping and sexual battery case.

Detectives say Verwayne Alexander is currently in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail, facing one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual battery involving coercion and threats. Investigators believe there may be more people who had contact with him under similar circumstances.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies began investigating on Monday, March 30, after receiving a report of an armed kidnapping and sexual battery. During the investigation, detectives identified Alexander as a suspect.

Verwayne Alexander. PBSO

Investigators say earlier incidents may be connected

Authorities said Alexander was interviewed on Friday, leading to the charges. He remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Investigators say Alexander drove a gray 2019 Chevrolet Trax SUV and are urging anyone who may have encountered him to come forward.

The case also ties to an earlier incident on March 24, when police say Alexander approached a woman under the pretense of asking for directions while engaging in indecent behavior. Detectives said he later drove to Lake Ida Dog Park, where he remained in his vehicle and continued the same behavior while watching people in the area.

Delray Beach police previously arrested suspect on indecent exposure charges

In that case, the Delray Beach Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for four counts of indecent exposure. Alexander was arrested on April 2 and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Authorities are now working to determine whether there are additional victims.

Anyone with information or who may have had contact with Alexander is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or 561-688-4148, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the PBSO mobile app using the "See Something" feature.