Pennsylvania grandmother wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket after recently finishing breast cancer treatment

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Pennsylvania woman won $5 million from a MONOPOLY Own It all Scratch-Off ticket sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Thursday morning. The cash prize came just in time for her birthday.

Donna Osborne,75, called the win bittersweet because she recently finished radiation treatment for breast cancer.

"I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida," Osborne said in the release. "If I didn't leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!"

PA Lottery officials presented the commemorative check at the Lottery Headquarters in Middletown on Thursday morning.

As a grandmom and a great-grandmom, Osborne, from Lancaster County, for decades has given rides to the Amish community and doesn't plan to retire anytime soon, according to the release.

"I don't know what I'd do with myself, I have to keep moving," she said. "I think I'll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!"

"We wish Donna the best of birthdays as we celebrate her for winning this big Scratch-Off prize," Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said in the release. "Donna told us that she's been playing the Lottery for a long time, and it's thanks to players like her that the PA Lottery is able to not only create millionaires but also help seniors live a good life."

The Speedway gas station in Leola, Lancaster County will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.